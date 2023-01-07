Recovery Forum: UK PM Rishi Sunak to Hold Talks with NHS amid Strikes

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold emergency discussions with the country’s National Health Service (NHS) and care leaders in a bid to resolve the healthcare crisis that the UK is facing, the Guardian said in a report.

The meeting will be held in 10 Downing Street on Saturday. The talks come amid ongoing strikes by nurses and ambulance workers. The talks are also held in the backdrop of Accident and Emergency (A&E) problems.

Several A&E units are struggling to keep up with the demand and the discharge rates have also dropped with many patients originally discharged but continuing to remain in hospitals.

Strikes over pay conditions are causing problems for the UK population and strikes were held across the country, across sectors demanding for pay hikes which would help tackle inflation and cost-of-living crisis.

People familiar with the developments told the Guardian that the talks will focus on four key areas - social care and delayed discharge, urgent and emergency care, elective care and primary care.

The person mentioned above told the news outlet that the talks were being held to ‘share knowledge and practical solutions’ which would help the government tackle problems faced by the NHS in a more efficient manner.

Health minister Steve Barclay, Treasury minister John Glen, Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden and the chief executive officer of NHS England, Amanda Pritchard will attend the meeting hosted by Sunak.

“As the prime minister made clear this week, easing the immediate pressures whilst also focusing on the long-term improvement of the NHS is one of his key promises,’ the spokesperson said.

“That’s why we’re bringing together the best minds from the health and care sectors to help share knowledge and practical solutions so that we can tackle the most crucial challenges such as delayed discharge and emergency care,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

The Labour Party criticised the move and called the forum a ‘talking shop’. The shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, called the organisers of the meeting ‘arsonists’ to mean that those setting up the meeting set the NHS afire with their mismanagement, targeting the Conservatives.

He questioned Sunak as to why it took so long for him to respond to the NHS’ woes even though doctors, clinical leaders and NHS staff have sounded the alarm for a long time.

