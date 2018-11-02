English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Release of Asia Bibi, Acquitted in Blasphemy Case in Pakistan, Delayed Due to Protests
Asia Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, was convicted in 2010 after being accused of insulting Islam in a row with her neighbours. She always maintained her innocence, but has spent most of the past eight years in solitary confinement.
(Image for representation: AFP)
Loading...
Islamabad: The release of a Christian woman who was acquitted after being sentenced to death for committing blasphemy has been delayed after talks between Pakistan government and radical Islamists hardliners have "completely failed".
Asia Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, was convicted in 2010 after being accused of insulting Islam in a row with her neighbours. She always maintained her innocence, but has spent most of the past eight years in solitary confinement.
The Supreme Court's judgement, which was pronounced on Wednesday, triggered protests across Pakistan with protestors led by Islamic political party Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and other groups blocking major highways and roads in different parts of the country.
A Twitter account associated with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has claimed that "the talks with the government have completely failed", Dawn news reported.
Rizvi also asked for complete shut down on Friday after talks were failed.
According to the tweet, the talks were attended by the representatives of the government as well as security agencies.
Bibi plans to leave Pakistan, her family was quoted as saying by the report.
She remained at an undisclosed location on Thursday where she was being held for security reasons, awaiting her formal release, her brother, James Masih said.
He said Bibi simply would not be safe in Pakistan.
"She has no other option and she will leave the country soon," he said. Masih would not disclose the country of her destination but both France and Spain have offered asylum.
Since the landmark ruling, radical Islamists have blocked highways and damaged or set fire to dozens of vehicles to pressure the government to stop Bibi's release from an undisclosed detention facility.
The protest entered the third day and several major roads in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and other cities were blocked, according to police.
Bibi's husband, Ashiq Masih, had returned from Britain with their children in mid-October and was waiting for her to join them, the brother added.
The family is in hiding for fear of attacks by those angry at the court's ruling, and still waiting to be reunited with Bibi, the report added.
With Bibi soon to be free, her family is struggling to make plans. They would prefer to leave the country to be safe, but there are plans in place.
"We haven't got any contact yet either from Pakistani authorities or anyone from outside," her brother-in-law Nadeem said.
Meanwhile, her lawyer says he is facing the wrath of extremists and wonders who will save him.
But despite the threats against him, Saiful Mulook says he regrets nothing, and will continue his legal fight against intolerance.
"The verdict has shown that the poor, the minorities and the lowest segments of society can get justice in this country despite its shortcomings," he said after the verdict.
Asia Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, was convicted in 2010 after being accused of insulting Islam in a row with her neighbours. She always maintained her innocence, but has spent most of the past eight years in solitary confinement.
The Supreme Court's judgement, which was pronounced on Wednesday, triggered protests across Pakistan with protestors led by Islamic political party Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and other groups blocking major highways and roads in different parts of the country.
A Twitter account associated with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has claimed that "the talks with the government have completely failed", Dawn news reported.
Rizvi also asked for complete shut down on Friday after talks were failed.
According to the tweet, the talks were attended by the representatives of the government as well as security agencies.
Bibi plans to leave Pakistan, her family was quoted as saying by the report.
She remained at an undisclosed location on Thursday where she was being held for security reasons, awaiting her formal release, her brother, James Masih said.
He said Bibi simply would not be safe in Pakistan.
"She has no other option and she will leave the country soon," he said. Masih would not disclose the country of her destination but both France and Spain have offered asylum.
Since the landmark ruling, radical Islamists have blocked highways and damaged or set fire to dozens of vehicles to pressure the government to stop Bibi's release from an undisclosed detention facility.
The protest entered the third day and several major roads in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and other cities were blocked, according to police.
Bibi's husband, Ashiq Masih, had returned from Britain with their children in mid-October and was waiting for her to join them, the brother added.
The family is in hiding for fear of attacks by those angry at the court's ruling, and still waiting to be reunited with Bibi, the report added.
With Bibi soon to be free, her family is struggling to make plans. They would prefer to leave the country to be safe, but there are plans in place.
"We haven't got any contact yet either from Pakistani authorities or anyone from outside," her brother-in-law Nadeem said.
Meanwhile, her lawyer says he is facing the wrath of extremists and wonders who will save him.
But despite the threats against him, Saiful Mulook says he regrets nothing, and will continue his legal fight against intolerance.
"The verdict has shown that the poor, the minorities and the lowest segments of society can get justice in this country despite its shortcomings," he said after the verdict.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here’s Why Drashti Dhami Quit TV Show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
- Malaika Arora Left a Compliment on Arjun Kapoor's Photo and It's Dripping Love
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin With Puja; See Pics
- 10 Weird, Bizarre and Not So Stylish Hollywood Celeb Outfits That Will Make Your Eyes Pop
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...