GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Remarkable Footage of New Zealand Fur Seal Slapping Kayaker With Octopus Goes Viral

Kyle Mulinder was paddling off the South Island town of Kaikoura over the weekend when he inadvertently became entangled in a battle between a bull seal and the octopus it wanted for lunch.

AFP

Updated:September 27, 2018, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Remarkable Footage of New Zealand Fur Seal Slapping Kayaker With Octopus Goes Viral
A New Zealand fur seal is seen chasing a fish in its new exhibit during a media call at Taronga Zoo in Sydney April 2, 2008. The zoo is opening a new 1.2 hectare exhibition called Great Southern Oceans, which features sea lions, fur seals, penguins and pelicans. REUTERS
Loading...
Wellington, New Zealand: Remarkable footage of the moment a New Zealand fur seal slaps a stunned kayaker in the face with an octopus has gone viral.

Kyle Mulinder was paddling off the South Island town of Kaikoura over the weekend when he inadvertently became entangled in a battle between a bull seal and the octopus it wanted for lunch.

As the seal tried to finish off the unfortunate cephalopod, shaking its jaws vigorously, Mulinder copped an eight-legged slap in the kisser.

Mulinder's companion Taiyo Masuda was testing out a new GoPro camera at the time and captured the entire incident.

"One seal swims right next to us, having an octopus in his mouth, pops right up of the surface next to us, then tries to chew up the leg but ended up slapping our face," Masuda told AFP.

"Kyle was in the right place at the right time."

The video shows Mulinder yelling "there's an octopus on my boat" with Masuda responding "no way, that was mental".

"It was super funny rather than terrifying, we cracked up straight away," he said.

"I'd say we're active outdoor types but I've never seen anything like that in the wild before.

"I can see the GIF doing the rounds for a long time."

Kaikoura is the site of a large colony of New Zealand fur seals.​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...