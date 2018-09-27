English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Remarkable Footage of New Zealand Fur Seal Slapping Kayaker With Octopus Goes Viral
Kyle Mulinder was paddling off the South Island town of Kaikoura over the weekend when he inadvertently became entangled in a battle between a bull seal and the octopus it wanted for lunch.
A New Zealand fur seal is seen chasing a fish in its new exhibit during a media call at Taronga Zoo in Sydney April 2, 2008. The zoo is opening a new 1.2 hectare exhibition called Great Southern Oceans, which features sea lions, fur seals, penguins and pelicans. REUTERS
Loading...
Wellington, New Zealand: Remarkable footage of the moment a New Zealand fur seal slaps a stunned kayaker in the face with an octopus has gone viral.
Kyle Mulinder was paddling off the South Island town of Kaikoura over the weekend when he inadvertently became entangled in a battle between a bull seal and the octopus it wanted for lunch.
As the seal tried to finish off the unfortunate cephalopod, shaking its jaws vigorously, Mulinder copped an eight-legged slap in the kisser.
Mulinder's companion Taiyo Masuda was testing out a new GoPro camera at the time and captured the entire incident.
"One seal swims right next to us, having an octopus in his mouth, pops right up of the surface next to us, then tries to chew up the leg but ended up slapping our face," Masuda told AFP.
"Kyle was in the right place at the right time."
The video shows Mulinder yelling "there's an octopus on my boat" with Masuda responding "no way, that was mental".
"It was super funny rather than terrifying, we cracked up straight away," he said.
"I'd say we're active outdoor types but I've never seen anything like that in the wild before.
"I can see the GIF doing the rounds for a long time."
Kaikoura is the site of a large colony of New Zealand fur seals.
Kyle Mulinder was paddling off the South Island town of Kaikoura over the weekend when he inadvertently became entangled in a battle between a bull seal and the octopus it wanted for lunch.
As the seal tried to finish off the unfortunate cephalopod, shaking its jaws vigorously, Mulinder copped an eight-legged slap in the kisser.
Mulinder's companion Taiyo Masuda was testing out a new GoPro camera at the time and captured the entire incident.
"One seal swims right next to us, having an octopus in his mouth, pops right up of the surface next to us, then tries to chew up the leg but ended up slapping our face," Masuda told AFP.
"Kyle was in the right place at the right time."
The video shows Mulinder yelling "there's an octopus on my boat" with Masuda responding "no way, that was mental".
"It was super funny rather than terrifying, we cracked up straight away," he said.
"I'd say we're active outdoor types but I've never seen anything like that in the wild before.
"I can see the GIF doing the rounds for a long time."
Kaikoura is the site of a large colony of New Zealand fur seals.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Am Neither Tanushree Dutta nor Nana Patekar, Says Amitabh Bachchan
- Is Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of the Caribbean Really Based On Lord Krishna?
- Google Couldn’t Avoid the Legislators Anymore, And Didn’t Have All The Answers Either
- WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Says he Left Because of Disagreements With Mark Zuckerberg
- Indian Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Set to Tie The Knot: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...