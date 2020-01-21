English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Remember Moral Obligation to Care for One Another: Pope's Message at WEF in Davos

File Photo of Pope Francis.

File Photo of Pope Francis.

Pope also asked for a renewed ethical approach in the forthcoming discussions, including in the discipline of economics.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 21, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
Share this:
Davos: In a message to the world community here at World Economic Forum, Pope Francis on Tuesday said everyone must remember they are members of one human family and have a moral obligation to care for one another.

Ghanian cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson delivered the special message from Pope Francis here at the WEF annual meeting.

Pope also asked for a renewed ethical approach in the forthcoming discussions, including in the discipline of economics.

Meanwhile, various world leaders including Donald Trump arrived at Davos for the WEF. Speaking hours before reopening of his impeachment trial, Trump said he United States is witnessing an economic boom like never seen before.

"May your deliberations lead to a growth in solidarity, especially with those most in need who experience social injustice and whose very existence may be threatened," the cardinal said, reading the letter from the Pope to participants at Davos.
Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story