Remember Moral Obligation to Care for One Another: Pope's Message at WEF in Davos

Davos: In a message to the world community here at World Economic Forum, Pope Francis on Tuesday said everyone must remember they are members of one human family and have a moral obligation to care for one another.
Ghanian cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson delivered the special message from Pope Francis here at the WEF annual meeting.
Pope also asked for a renewed ethical approach in the forthcoming discussions, including in the discipline of economics.
Meanwhile, various world leaders including Donald Trump arrived at Davos for the WEF. Speaking hours before reopening of his impeachment trial, Trump said he United States is witnessing an economic boom like never seen before.
"May your deliberations lead to a growth in solidarity, especially with those most in need who experience social injustice and whose very existence may be threatened," the cardinal said, reading the letter from the Pope to participants at Davos.