Remember 'Zombie Virus Attack' on 'Train to Busan'? It's a Reality Now. Here's What's Happening | WATCH

‘Train to Busan’, a 2016 South Korean action horror film, became a reality for America when several videos last year showed people unable to stand and acting weird on the streets of the United States. A conspiracy theory doing rounds then stated that they were affected by some “zombie virus”. But turns out, it was drugs.

Drug Xylazine, also known as ‘tranq’, ‘tranq dope’ and ‘zombie drug’, has sedative-like symptoms, leading to extreme sleepiness, respiratory depression. Not just this, the other ‘zombie-like’ effects of the drug includes raw wounds on the user’s skin that can spread rapidly with repeated exposure.

It starts with ulcers, hardens to dead skin called eschar, and if left untreated can result in amputation.

The major issue of the ‘zombie drug’ is that if you overdose, chances of revival are slim. People don’t respond to naloxone, or Narcan, the most common overdose reversal treatment, making Xylazine deadly.

Xylazine first appeared in Philadelphia and soon after moved to San Francisco and Los Angeles. Another major problem is there a risk in overdose cases if the zombie drug made its way into other substances.

According to a report in New York Post, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved, xylazine, a non-opioid, for veterinary use. But it is not safe for humans.

The report further stated that because it is not listed as a controlled substance for animals or humans, ‘tranq’ lands in a confusing and horrifying gray area — and hospitals rarely test for it with routine toxicology screenings.

The rise in abuse of ‘tranq’ comes as the New York City Department of Health reported that 2,668 New Yorkers died of overdoses in 2021. Experts warn that xylazine could worsen the ongoing drug epidemic in the area.

“We’ve seen an exponential increase during the pandemic," Traci Green, who oversees Massachusetts Drug Supply Data Stream (MADDS), was quoted by US-based National Public Radio. “Now the sad thing is we’re really seeing it all over the state. It’s definitely hazardous."

The NPR report stated that in one study of 10 cities and states, xylazine was detected in fewer than 1% of overdose deaths in 2015, but in 6.7% in 2020, a year the US set a new record for overdose deaths. That record was broken again in 2021 with more than 107,000 deaths.

