Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Renowned Indian-Origin Writer Ahmed Essop Dies at 88

Essop, author of 'The Hajji and Other Stories', was buried in his hometown of Lenasia, a mostly Indian township south of Johannesburg.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Renowned Indian-Origin Writer Ahmed Essop Dies at 88
Ahmed Essop (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...

Johannesburg: Renowned author and former educationist of Indian origin, Ahmed Essop, has died in South Africa, a close family friend said. He was 88. "The literary giant left us after being admitted to hospital a few days earlier," said Aslam Khota.

Essop was buried on Tuesday in his hometown of Lenasia, a mainly-Indian township south of Johannesburg.

Born in India in 1931, Essop emigrated to South Africa as a child.

He acquired several degrees and taught at a number of high schools as a lecturer, and at a teacher training institution, where he was loved for his approach to popularising English literature, especially Shakespeare.

Most of his 13 published works focused on the role of the Indian community in South African society, often highlighting the challenges the community faced under the draconian apartheid-era minority white government. This led to him being barred from teaching.

One of Essop's early books, 'The Hajji and Other Stories' won the coveted Olive Schreiner Prize from the English Academy of Southern Africa in 1979. It was later turned into a film.

In 2018, Essop received the Lifetime Achievement Literary Award at the annual South Africa Literary Awards.

"In his hands, words behaved as if he were a magical craftsman," fellow Indian-origin wordsmith Yusuf Garda said in a tribute to Essop. "We honour you, Ahmed Essop, as a man of letters and literature, and as a Master of the English language in South Africa," Garda added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram