News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Reports Of Gunfire Close Lanes On DC-area Highway
1-MIN READ

Reports Of Gunfire Close Lanes On DC-area Highway

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Authorities have closed the northbound lanes of a highway in the Washington, D.C., area after a report of a shooting.

Authorities have closed the northbound lanes of a highway in the Washington, D.C., area after a report of a shooting.

The U.S. Park Police issued a statement Monday saying that officers went to the BaltimoreWashington Parkway in the area of Route 410 in response to a report of a shooting. The area is in Maryland just outside of the District of Columbia.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hit by gunfire.

News stations showed images of traffic backed up on the highway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...