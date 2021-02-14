Reports Say Taliban Chief Haibatullah Akhundzada Killed in Pakistan Last Year, Leader Refutes Claim

Reports stating that Afghan Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada was killed in Pakistan's Balochistan province last year have emerged. Ahmadullah Wasiq, a senior leader of the organisation, however, took to Twitter to refute the reports.

Hindustan Times, quoting from Hasht-e-Subh newspaper, stated that Akhundzada was killed with Taliban intelligence chief Mullah Matiuallah, finance chief Hafiz Abdul Majeed in a blast in Quetta. The report further stated that while Akhundzada and Matiullah died instantly, Majeed died a few days later at a military hospital.

Dismissing the report, Wasiq wrote on Twitter, "This is false news and baseless rumours have no truth. Spreading such rumours and false news is a failed propaganda attempt by the enemy's intelligence services. The enemy wants to hide its defeats in such rumours and distract the people’s minds.”

If Akhundzada is indeed dead, he will be the third Taliban chief to have died on Pakistan soil, after Mullah Omar and Mullah Akhtar Mansour.