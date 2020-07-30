Republican lawmakers reject Trump suggestion to delay U.S. election
Multiple conservative U.S. lawmakers on Thursday pushed back against fellow Republican President Donald Trump's suggestion to delay the Nov. 3 presidential election, saying the contest would be held as planned even as they backed his concerns about mailin voting.
“We should not delay the election,” Republican Senator Ted Cruz told reporters. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham also told reporters: “I think delaying the election probably wouldn’t be a good idea.”
U.S. Representative Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the U.S. House Administration Committee, wrote in a tweet that there would “be no delay.”
