Republican Lawyers To Hold News Conference, Trump Says

Lawyers plan to hold a news conference at Republican headquarters later on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet as he continued his longshot legal campaign challenging Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

WASHINGTON: Lawyers plan to hold a news conference at Republican headquarters later on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet as he continued his long-shot legal campaign challenging Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump did not say who would lead the news conference to be held at the Republican National Committee at noon (1700 GMT), but said they would lay out “a very clear and viable path to victory,” which most legal experts have said is unlikely.

  First Published: November 19, 2020, 19:09 IST
