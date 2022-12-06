Republican Senators Rebuke Trump's Call to Terminate Constitution

Republican senators lambasted former US president Donald Trump after he called for termination of parts of the American constitution to overturn the 2020 presidential election results so that he could return to power.

Shelley Moore Capito of Virginia, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Texas Republicans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, and Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis criticised Trump for his remarks.

“To besmirch our dedication to the Constitution is ridiculous,” Capito was quoted as saying by news agency the Hill. Texas Republican Cornyn said he did not expect a former president to make such comments.

“I don’t know why anybody would say something like that, certainly not an ex-president. I think that’s irresponsible,” Cornyn was quoted as saying by the Hill. Fellow Texan Republican Cruz said the American constitution will endure for millenia to come.

Lindsey Graham, who has previously backed the former real estate mogul, said Trump’s comments were inappropriate but said he was glad to see Trump clarify.

Trump tried to back away from his remarks made over the weekend.

On Monday, Trump tried to back away from his Saturday remarks. “The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS,” Trump wrote Monday afternoon, adding that he meant for “steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG,” Trump wrote in Truth Social.

He followed it up with another message which he wrote in all caps and said if the elections were fraudulent then it should go to the rightful winner or it should be contested once more. “Where open and blatant fraud is involved, there should be no time limit for change!,” Trump said.

Trump is on the backfoot because senior Republicans including veteran Mitch McConnell condemned Trump for hosting Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

These two made antisemitic remarks and Fuentes has openly said that white people are the master race on several occasions.

McConnell in November said: “There is no room in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy. Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgement, are highly unlikely to ever be elected President.”

His remarks came shortly after the trio met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

