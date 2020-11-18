Republican U.S. Senator Grassley, 87, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

WASHINGTON: Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the chamber’s Finance Committee, said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus .

“While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus ,” Grassley, 87, said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iowa lawmaker said he was awaiting test results after learning he had been exposed to the virus.

“I appreciate everyone’s well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can,” Grassley said.

