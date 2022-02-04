Two Republican lawmakers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are likely to be censured by the Republican National Committee later today, according to a report by news agency BuzzFeed News.

These two Republican lawmakers have been critical of Donald Trump - who continues to enjoy huge support from the GOP politicians. Cheney and Kinzinger earned the ire of their party members when both decided to vote to impeach Trump following the January 6 attacks on US Capitol Hill. These two were the only members from the Republican party to participate in the House committee probing the riots which Democrats believe was an ‘attack on democracy’.

“The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy,” Cheney said. “I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what,” she further added.

Despite these moves by the RNC, reports suggest that the party and its faithful supporters are looking for alternatives to Donald Trump. Republican lawmakers David Valadao, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Peter Meijer, Lisa Murkowski, Tom Rice, Fred Upton, Dan Newhouse and Liz Cheney, most of them who voted against Trump received donations amounting to $380,000 last year, according to a report by news agency Reuters. These lawmakers are on Donald Trump’s hit list as he vows vengeance for not getting their support when he claimed that he was beaten in the US elections unfairly.

The donations to these lawmakers are controlled by senior Republican lawmakers who control these fundraising groups. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, is among those lawmakers who are funnelling resources to these ‘anti-Trump’ lawmakers. Another report by the Associated Press highlighted that a section of Republican voters see Florida governor Ron DeSantis as a viable and ‘less polarizing’ option compared to Donald Trump. While majority of Republicans are assured that Trump will run for president again in 2024 but believe that DeSantis has a possibility to win if he chooses to run.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.