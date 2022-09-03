‘Resembles a Small Ocean’: Satellite Photos Show a Third of Pakistan under Water

Photos released by the European Space Agency (ESA) released pictures of Pakistan which showed that one-third of the country is inundated. The ESA released two images. One was the map of Pakistan which showed large swathes of areas in blue indicating heavy flooding.

The other image showed the Dera Murad Jamali and Larkana regions in Sindh indicating that the Indus River has overflowed creating a long lake spreading across tens of kilometres in width.

Khairpur by boat. Most of Sindh is under water.The crops are gone,lives ruined, livelihoods wiped out, roads swept away, houses destroyed or barely standing. The Navy is also deployed in inland Sindh and Balochistan.Where to pump/drain the water? There’s water everywhere. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/CuaIaP6hNH — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 29, 2022

“The left side of the Copernicus Sentinel-1 image shows a wide view of the area affected and the image on the right zooms into the area between Dera Murad Jamali and Larkana. The Indus River has overflowed, effectively creating a long lake, tens of kilometres wide. The blue to black colours show where the land is submerged,” the ESA said in the website along with the photos.

One of the most devastating floods wreaked havoc on Pakistan leading to more than 1,100 deaths and displacing millions across Pakistan. The country’s north, northwestern, western, southern and southwestern regions. Barring Punjab (which also has been minimally affected by the floods) all the three other provinces – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh – are severely affected.

The part of Kashmir which Pakistan has illegally occupied for decades has also been affected due to the floods.

Pakistan’s climate change minister Sherry Rehman last week said that there are parts of Pakistan which resemble small oceans. Vast agricultural fields which were irrigating crops for the next harvest seasons now resemble inland lakes.

As of August 30, this the amount of destruction Pakistan has witnessed due to the floods (as per UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA))-

Deaths – More than 1,100

Injuries – More than 1,600

Houses Destroyed – At least 325,000

Houses Damaged – At least 733,000

Livestock Lost – 735,000

Acres of crop affected – 2 million

Even though international aid and help has poured in from all over the world, the nation will need $10 billion to repair and rebuild the country, the government said this week.

According to government estimates, Sindh province, the worst affected after Balochistan, alone accumulated damages of over $1.6billion due to the floods.

