Residents Jump from Los Angeles High-rise Following Massive Blaze

Firefighters stand on the main floors involved on a fire at a residential building in Los Angeles, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. (AP Photo Damian Dovarganes)

Television footage showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from one floor and a helicopter hoisting some of the residents from the rooftop to safety.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 30, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
Los Angeles Residents jumped from a high-rise residential building in west Los Angeles on Wednesday as a fire engulfed the structure, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Officials said the blaze broke out shortly after 8:30 am on the sixth floor of the 25-story Barrington Plaza on West Wilshire Boulevard with an undetermined number of people trapped inside.

"Persons ... have reportedly jumped from that or nearby floors," said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Television footage showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from one floor and a helicopter hoisting some of the residents from the rooftop to safety.

One man hanging from a window was rescued by firefighters on a firetruck ladder.

Several people jumped onto air bags that were deployed under the building.

A little over an hour after the blaze broke out, firefighters appeared to have extinguished the flames and some could be seen on balconies.
Officials said at least five people were treated for unspecified injuries.
