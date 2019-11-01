Resolution Introduced in US Congress to Honour Slain Indian-American Police Officer Dhaliwal

Washington: A congressional resolution has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to honour slain Indian-American police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot dead on duty during a traffic stop in Texas in September.

Mourning Dhaliwal's tragic death, the resolution described Dhaliwal as a remarkable and selfless hero who represented the very best of American ideals.

The 42-year-old Harris County sheriff's deputy was gunned down on September 27 while conducting a routine mid-day traffic stop in northwest of Houston.

He was the first Sikh in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to practice his religion while serving as a police officer.

"Dhaliwal served admirably while maintaining his Sikh articles of faith, including his turban (dastaar), steel bracelet (kara), and unshorn hair (kesh) without impediment, which have deep spiritual and moral significance," said the resolution introduced by Congresswoman Lizze Fletcher on Thursday.

Dhaliwal improved law enforcement's cultural understanding of Sikhs by helping to dispel stereotypes about what Americans look like. He served with distinction as an example of the tireless contributions that religious minorities and marginalised communities make to the US, stated the resolution, which was co-sponsored by 15 other Congressmen.

Dhaliwal was widely regarded as a role model for Americans of all faiths wishing to serve their communities in law enforcement and the armed services, it said.

Extending condolences to Dhaliwal's family and loved ones, the resolution said the House stands in solidarity with the people of Houston, Harris County and the Sikh community across America, as they celebrate the life, and mourn the loss, of the "remarkable and selfless hero who represented the very best of America's ideals".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.