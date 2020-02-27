English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Respect Sovereignty of All Countries, Delhi Violence is India's Internal Matter: Russian Senator

A Representative Image of the Delhi violence.

Andrei Klimov also said that peaceful cooperation between India and Pakistan is in the best interest of both nations.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 27, 2020, 10:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Russia respects the sovereignty of all countries and the Delhi violence is an "internal" matter of India, a Russian Senator on Thursday said.

Member of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and Deputy Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Andrei Klimov, also met representatives from five political parties, including BJP, Congress, and AAP.

In the meeting, Klimov said it was decided to hold inter-party conferences.


Responding to a question on Pakistan, Klimov said peaceful cooperation between India and Pakistan is in the best interest of both the countries.

On the recent violence in Delhi, Klimov called the violence an "internal" matter of India.

"We respect the sovereignty of all countries, including India, but it is a matter of internal affairs of India and I am not a prosecutor or judge. It is a story about the internal life of India but we are against any kind of extremism," said Klimov in an interaction with reporters.

Thirty-eight people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago after violence between anti and pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiraled out of control.

