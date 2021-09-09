'Respect Their Sovereignty': At BRICS, Russia's Putin Bats For 'Afghanistan's Traditions'

Addressing the 15th anniversary of BRICS virtually on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the situation in Afghanistan after Taliban’s violent take over last month and said he wanst to ‘see Afghans live in peace’. He also advocated that the world stay away from their “internal affairs and respect their sovereignty".

“The withdrawal of US forces and its allies from Afghanistan has led to a new crisis, and it’s still unclear how this will affect global & regional security. It is for good reason that our countries have paid special attention to this issue," Putin said at the meet that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are all for Afghans living in peace," he said, adding that “We have to ensure non interfere into the internal affairs and respect their sovereignty."

Apart from PM Modi and Putin, the meeting was also attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

“The citizens of Afghanistan have fought for decades and deserve the right to define what they will look like. I am sure that we can ensure doveleopment and co-existence while maintaining traditons," Putin said.

Earlier, India had emphasised on Pakistan’s links with Taliban and other international terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan at a meeting between national security adviser Ajit Doval and Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the security council of the Russian Federation. Patrushev, who was in Delhi, also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here