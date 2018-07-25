English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Restaurants in Pakistan Offer Free Food Deals to Motivate People to Vote
More than 20 popular eateries were offering meal deals and citizens will only have to show their "inky thumb" as proof to have fulfilled their civic duty
More than 20 popular eateries were offering meal deals and citizens will only have to show their "inky thumb" as proof to have fulfilled their civic duty
Karachi: Show your "inky thumb" and grab a free meal!
Several Restaurants across Pakistan were offering free food and free drinks as an incentive to make people vote as the country went to polls, according to media reports.
More than 20 popular eateries were offering meal deals and citizens will only have to show their "inky thumb" as proof to have fulfilled their civic duty, Geo News reported.
Restaurant Chupa Rustom, in Karachi, wrote on social media: "It requires a collective effort to make our country a better place and so every citizen must go out and vote.
"United we stand, stand for a change, stand for a better country, stand up, speak up!
"And all those voters are invited to Chupa Rustom for a complimentary halwa puri on showing a voting mark!!
Fine dining restaurant Ambrosia in Karachi also shared the initiative on Facebook.
"Vote responsibly! This 25th of July 2018, no matter who you vote for, we will serve you a FREE drink," the post read.
"Just make sure you pay us a visit once you have voted."
Among the other eateries offering deals, there is Heisen Burger, Elemento Caffe', The Deli, Espresso, Esquires, Burger Lab, Burger in Law, Del Frio and Amiamo Gelato.
On offer there is a variety of food and drinks, such as free giant cookies, gourmet fries, bakery products, ice-cream, coffee and coolers.
App-based taxi hailing company Careem, is offering free rides to polling stations if you are willing to cast your vote.
A famous fashion brand in the country, Ideas by Gul Ahmed, is offering 50 per cent discount to all their products if one displays the vote mark.
"No vote goes to waste! You are not just a voter, you are a participant in building a better future. Show your inked thumb at Ideas by Gul Ahmed and get up to 50 percent off on your purchase.," the company said.
The voting in Pakistan started at 8 AM local time on more than 85,000 polling stations. The counting of votes will be done on the spot soon after the conclusion of the polling process at 6 PM and results will be announced within 24 hours.
More than 30 political parties have fielded their candidates for the elections.
Nearly 106 million people are registered to vote for members of the lower house of parliament and four provincial assemblies.
Imran Khan's party Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will face the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by the family of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
The National Assembly has 272 general seats up for grabs, and a further 577 Provincial Assembly seats could be taken.
Also Watch
Several Restaurants across Pakistan were offering free food and free drinks as an incentive to make people vote as the country went to polls, according to media reports.
More than 20 popular eateries were offering meal deals and citizens will only have to show their "inky thumb" as proof to have fulfilled their civic duty, Geo News reported.
Restaurant Chupa Rustom, in Karachi, wrote on social media: "It requires a collective effort to make our country a better place and so every citizen must go out and vote.
"United we stand, stand for a change, stand for a better country, stand up, speak up!
"And all those voters are invited to Chupa Rustom for a complimentary halwa puri on showing a voting mark!!
Fine dining restaurant Ambrosia in Karachi also shared the initiative on Facebook.
"Vote responsibly! This 25th of July 2018, no matter who you vote for, we will serve you a FREE drink," the post read.
"Just make sure you pay us a visit once you have voted."
Among the other eateries offering deals, there is Heisen Burger, Elemento Caffe', The Deli, Espresso, Esquires, Burger Lab, Burger in Law, Del Frio and Amiamo Gelato.
On offer there is a variety of food and drinks, such as free giant cookies, gourmet fries, bakery products, ice-cream, coffee and coolers.
App-based taxi hailing company Careem, is offering free rides to polling stations if you are willing to cast your vote.
A famous fashion brand in the country, Ideas by Gul Ahmed, is offering 50 per cent discount to all their products if one displays the vote mark.
"No vote goes to waste! You are not just a voter, you are a participant in building a better future. Show your inked thumb at Ideas by Gul Ahmed and get up to 50 percent off on your purchase.," the company said.
The voting in Pakistan started at 8 AM local time on more than 85,000 polling stations. The counting of votes will be done on the spot soon after the conclusion of the polling process at 6 PM and results will be announced within 24 hours.
More than 30 political parties have fielded their candidates for the elections.
Nearly 106 million people are registered to vote for members of the lower house of parliament and four provincial assemblies.
Imran Khan's party Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will face the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by the family of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
The National Assembly has 272 general seats up for grabs, and a further 577 Provincial Assembly seats could be taken.
Also Watch
-
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat: Is That Game Of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister on the Sets of Salman Khan-Starrer? Fans Think So
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
- How Rajshri Deshpande, Gaitonde’s Wife in 'Sacred Games', is Helping Maharashtra Farmers
- India’s Only Warm-Up Ahead of Test Series Provides Opportunity for Players to Audition for Spots
- New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...