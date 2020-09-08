Rhode Island Facility Ramps Up Production Of Virus Masks

PROVIDENCE, R.I.: Two key indicators of how well Rhode Island is containing the coronavirus are heading in the right direction, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new confirmed cases in the state dropped over the past two weeks, going from about 104 on Aug. 24 to 42 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island fell over the past two weeks, going from 1.71% on Aug. 24 to 0.89% on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 180 new confirmed cases of the disease over the past four days and four additional coronavirus-related deaths.

There have now been nearly 22,600 known cases in the state as well as 1,059 fatalities.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 fell to 73 as of Sunday, the latest day for which the information was available, down from 82 on Friday. Five patients were in intensive care, according to the latest data.

___

PAPER MASKS

A British company with a factory in Rhode Island has started manufacturing recyclable paper masks it says address two problems brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

MOO Inc.’s masks, made of heavy gauge cotton paper, can affordably help protect workers at businesses when customers forget to bring a mask, and cut down on trash.

Its a single sheet of paper with no plastic, no elastic, so its completely recyclable, the companys chief operating officer, Nicholas Ruotolo, told The Providence Journal for a story published Monday. Its a great solution to the challenges that we face, both the health challenges and the environmental ones.

MOO, which prints business cards, letterhead, fliers and other business products at its Lincoln facility, can also customize the masks with a company logo.

The company, which began production last week, is donating 5,000 masks to Crossroads Rhode Island, an agency that works with the homeless.

