Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Plans to Go Public, Says Report
The deal was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said the SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp, will invest about $800 million for a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic.
The deal was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said the SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp, will invest about $800 million for a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic.
Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, plans to go public as part of a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created by Social Capital LP Chief Executive Officer Chamath Palihapitiya, a person familiar with the matter said.
The deal was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said the SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp, will invest about $800 million for a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic.
The deal could be announced as early as Tuesday morning, said the source, who declined to be named because the matter is confidential.
Virgin Galactic and Social Capital Hedosophia did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters outside regular business hours.
Branson's company is racing against Blue Origin, the space business of Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, to bring tourists into space.
Virgin Galactic in February soared to the edge of space with a test passenger for the first time, nudging the company closer to its goal of suborbital flights for space tourists.
After Branson founded the company in 2004, his ambitious timeline for taking customers into space suffered delays and a fatal setback when the original SpaceShipTwo crashed on a test flight in 2014 that killed the co-pilot and seriously injured the pilot.
Branson has said he plans to be the first passenger on SpaceShipTwo's first commercial flight in mid-2019.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Recreates The Beatles’ Iconic Cover Ahead of Semifinals For Cricket World Cup 2019
- India vs New Zealand: Bat Big, Hit Rohit with a Lightning Boult - How Blackcaps Can Beat India
- Yuvraj Singh Adds New Dimension to Bottle Cap Challenge
- BCCI Appoints Rahul Dravid as Head of Cricket at NCA
- Difference Between Avengers Endgame's 'Snap' and Spider-Man Far From Home's 'Blip' Explained
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s