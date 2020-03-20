English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Rio de Janeiro Shuts Beaches, Restaurants for 15 Days to Contain Coronavirus Pandemic

Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Reuters/File photo)

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 9:03 AM IST
Rio de Janeiro: Rio de Janeiro state announced on Thursday it would close beaches, restaurants and bars for 15 days from Saturday to try to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson Witzel, the governor of Rio -- Brazil's tourism capital thanks to its world famous beaches such as Copacabana and Ipanema -- also said he was also closing air, sea and land links with other states that have reported coronavirus cases, although those measures need to be approved by federal authorities.

Latin America's largest country, with a population of 210 million, has so far registered 621 cases of the coronavirus, with six deaths.

