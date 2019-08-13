Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Riot Police Use Pepper Spray in Scuffles with Protesters at Hong Kong Airport

Around two dozen officers found their police van blocked by a few hundred hardline protesters as it followed the ambulance. The officers jumped out of the vehicle to clear a path, using pepper spray on the crowds and detaining at least two people.

AFP

Updated:August 13, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Riot Police Use Pepper Spray in Scuffles with Protesters at Hong Kong Airport
Anti-government protesters stand at a barricade made of trolleys during a demonstration at Hong Kong Airport. (Reuters)
Loading...

Hong Kong: A small group of riot police used pepper spray to beat back protesters outside the city's airport on Tuesday night as they tried to escort a man who was being taken away in an ambulance.

Around two dozen officers found their police van blocked by a few hundred hardline protesters as it followed the ambulance, an AFP reporter on the scene said. The police officers jumped out of the van to clear a path, using pepper spray on the crowds and detaining at least two people.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hong Kong airport authorities suspended all check-ins, but reversed a previous statement saying that all departing flights had been cancelled as pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility.

"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, and all check-in processes have now been suspended," a statement on the airport website said. "All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible."

The decision came after thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded into the airport for the second consecutive day and blocked passengers from reaching entrances to the departure area in both terminals.

It came a day after authorities announced the unprecedented complete cancellation of all arriving and departing flights over a massive rally.

Pro-democracy protesters continued to block passengers at Hong Kong's airport on Tuesday, causing further travel chaos a day after triggering an unprecedented shutdown and defying the city's leader who warned against heading down a "path of no return".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram