Riot Police Use Pepper Spray in Scuffles with Protesters at Hong Kong Airport

Hong Kong: A small group of riot police used pepper spray to beat back protesters outside the city's airport on Tuesday night as they tried to escort a man who was being taken away in an ambulance.

Around two dozen officers found their police van blocked by a few hundred hardline protesters as it followed the ambulance, an AFP reporter on the scene said. The police officers jumped out of the van to clear a path, using pepper spray on the crowds and detaining at least two people.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hong Kong airport authorities suspended all check-ins, but reversed a previous statement saying that all departing flights had been cancelled as pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility.

"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, and all check-in processes have now been suspended," a statement on the airport website said. "All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible."

The decision came after thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded into the airport for the second consecutive day and blocked passengers from reaching entrances to the departure area in both terminals.

It came a day after authorities announced the unprecedented complete cancellation of all arriving and departing flights over a massive rally.

Pro-democracy protesters continued to block passengers at Hong Kong's airport on Tuesday, causing further travel chaos a day after triggering an unprecedented shutdown and defying the city's leader who warned against heading down a "path of no return".

