Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Rioters Created Very Dark Night for Hong Kong, Everyone is 'Scared', Says City Leader Carrie Lam

Extremely terrifying violence occurred in all districts in Hong Kong and the extreme actions done by masked rioters were shocking, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said.

AFP

Updated:October 5, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rioters Created Very Dark Night for Hong Kong, Everyone is 'Scared', Says City Leader Carrie Lam
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. (Image: Reuters)

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's embattled leader on Saturday condemned pro-democracy protesters who trashed subway stations and shops the night before as "rioters" who had left much of the strife-torn city frightened and paralysed.

"The extreme actions of rioters created a very dark night for Hong Kong and made Hong Kong society semi-paralysed today," chief executive Carrie Lam said in a video statement.

"Everyone is very worried and concerned, or even scared.

"Extremely terrifying violence occurred in all districts in Hong Kong," she added. "The extreme actions done by masked rioters were shocking".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram