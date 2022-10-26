Rise of Grooming Gangs in UK? Sunak’s Old Video Blaming ‘Political Correctness’ Surfaced | Watch

Ever since Rishi Sunak was appointed as the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Internet users have been digging his old videos and posting it online. One such video has surfaced where he made a controversial remark that “political correctness” is getting in the way of Britain tackling grooming gangs.

In an interview with GB News in August this year, Sunak, who was then in the PM race with Liz Truss, who eventually become the Prime Minister, outlined how he would tackle grooming gangs in the UK.

PM Rishi Sunak on “Grooming Gangs”how no attention was paid to thempic.twitter.com/egp4Rj5nj0 — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 26, 2022

Several incidents of vulnerable young girls being sexually exploited in towns like Oldham, Rotherham and Telford were reported in the last few years and enquiries have found police and councils have failed to protect children in these areas.

Sunak had pledged to tackle this “horrific crime” as a priority and said if he is made Prime Minister, and not to let political correctness stand in the way. He had also vowed to set up a new taskforce to target grooming gangs.

“We all know the reason that people don’t focus on it, it’s because of political correctness. They are scared of calling out the fact that there’s a particular group of people that are perpetuating these crimes and I think that’s wrong. I’m not going to let political correctness stand in the way of tackling this absolutely horrific crime. I want to call it out for what it is and I want to tackle it properly. A Conservative government should not be letting political correctness stand in the way of keeping people safe,” he had said.

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday was appointed as 57th Prime Minister of United Kingdom. He is United Kingdom’s first prime minister of Indian origin. Sunak’s Rise as PM is a historic landmark as the Hindu descendant of immigrants from Britain’s old empire in India and East Africa will take charge of the world’s fifth largest economy.

Read all the Latest News here