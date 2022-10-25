Rishi Sunak News LIVE Updates: Inheriting Economy in Crisis, UK's 1st Indian Origin PM on Tight Schedule in Noon; Biden Says 'Ground-breaking'

Live now
October 25, 2022
New Delhi, India
UK PM LIVE Updates: Britain’s new prime minister, set to be former finance minister Rishi Sunak, inherits a UK economy that was headed for recession even before the recent turmoil triggered by Liz Truss. He vowed Monday to bring “stability and unity” at a time of economic crisis, after he was named the beleaguered Conservatives’ new leader. Read More
Rishi Sunak will take over as UK prime minister on Tuesday morning after meeting King Charles. Downing Street says Liz Truss is set to chair a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday morning at 9 am and is then expected to make a statement at around 10:15 am before travelling to Buckingham Palace for an Audience with the King.
Rishi Sunak, who will replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, warned of profound economic challenge and said that the UK needs stability and unity. In his first address after being chosen as the leader of the Conservative Party, the former finance minister said promised to work towards overcoming challenges by bringing the party and the country together. “UK is a great country but we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity and I’ll make it my utmost priority to bring our party and country together as that’s the only way we’ll overcome challenges &build a better future for our children and grandchildren,” he said while addressing from the Conservative Party Headquarters in London.
Many Indians are delighted at the prospect of Rishi Sunak becoming the first person of Indian origin to become British prime minister, just as Hindus like him celebrated Diwali across the world on Monday. Sunak was set to take the top job after his rivals Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race to replace Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party. Truss quit after a month and a half as her support evaporated and Sunak was poised to formally take over as prime minister later on Monday or Tuesday.
With Rishi Sunak “the son-in-law of Bengaluru” set to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, people in Bengaluru termed it a historic moment and a sign of a mature democracy. The 42-year old Sunak of Indian origin is married to Akshatha Murthy, daughter of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. While the Murthys maintained silence over their son-in-law making history, people from the corporate world expressed their happiness over the development. Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is an MP from Karnataka, congratulated Sunak on becoming the Prime Minister but said he is taking over the responsibility at a time when the whole of Europe is going through a difficult time.
With Indian-origin Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s prime minister, some opposition leaders on Monday hoped that India will take a lesson and adopt the practice of electing a person from among minorities to the top post. Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor welcomed the move and hoped one day this practice is adopted in the country. TMC MP Mohua Moitra welcomed the move and hoped India too becomes more tolerant. “First Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak. The people of the US and the UK have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in government,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak and said he looked forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing the Roadmap 2030 for bilateral relations. Modi tweeted, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.” The Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations was launched last year.
Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022
British former prime minister Boris Johnson’s prospective return to Downing Street reads like a Shakespearean arc of redemption after a fall — but critics see elements of farce. Johnson, 58, has long been struggling to write a biography of William Shakespeare, missing several deadlines after securing a lucrative publishing advance in 2015. He may have been concentrating on the manuscript during his recent self-imposed leisure time, after announcing his imminent departure in July and quitting in September.
President Joe Biden called the choice of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s first non-white prime minister “groundbreaking” Monday and the White House said he’d reach out in the near future to congratulate the new leader. “It’s pretty astounding, a groundbreaking milestone and it matters,” Biden said at a White House celebration of the Indian Diwali festival. The White House said that Biden was following protocol by not calling and officially congratulating Sunak, who is of Indian descent, until he meets with King Charles III on Tuesday to get the go-ahead to form a government.
Rishi Sunak has been chosen as the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and is set to be next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He was backed by more than 190 MPs as his contender Penny Mordaunt failed to earn the backing of 100 MPs which is a prerequisite for entering the PM race and bowed out of the race, minutes before the 1922 Committee Chief Sir Graham Brady announced the results.
Outgoing Prime Minister Truss resigned after her budget of tax cuts funded by debt sent shockwaves through markets, crashing the pound. Sunak, 42, a Hindu, will be the UK’s first prime minister of colour following the implosion of Liz Truss’s premiership after just 44 days.
Truss will hold a final cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning before submitting her resignation to King Charles III, who will then appoint Sunak as PM, Downing Street said.
Data Monday showed Britain’s economic downturn has worsened in October, with private-sector output at a 21-month low.
Penny Mordaunt announced in a tweet that she is dropping out of the race and backing Sunak as UK Prime Minister. Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss also announced her full support for her successor.
Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in UK’s political history as she served only for 40 days. It should also be noted that Truss defeated Rishi Sunak, 40 days earlier, on September 5.
Sunak becomes the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country. He is also UK’s first Hindu premier but the former chancellor to the exchequer has rarely spoken about his religion despite being a practising Hindu.
