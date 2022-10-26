Rishi Sunak News LIVE Updates: As UK PM Takes Over, British Foreign Secretary Dials Jaishankar, Leaders Discuss 'Terrorism, Ties & Ukraine'

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: October 26, 2022, 07:30 IST
New Delhi, India
Rishi Sunak LIVE News Updates: US President Joe Biden and Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed in talks Tuesday to work together to support Ukraine and stand up to China, the White House said.
They spoke for the first time hours after Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister this year, inheriting an economic crisis after the resignation of Liz Truss after a mere 49-day tenure. Read More
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his British counterpart James Cleverly on a day Rishi Sunak took charge as the UK’s first Indian-origin prime minister. In the Cabinet reshuffle being effected by Sunak, Cleverly is set to stay as the foreign secretary.
In a tweet, Jaishankar said he and the British foreign secretary discussed counter-terror cooperation, bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict. “Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Discussed counter-terrorism, bilateral relations and the Ukraine conflict,” Jaishankar said.
On his part, Cleverly said, “Great to speak with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today.” “We discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that the UK will be challenging Russia’s rhetoric and allegations during the UNSC today,” he said. In his first address at the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London, Sunak said that he takes over at a time when the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” as it deals with the aftermath of COVID and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India and the UK have been engaged in negotiations for a free trade agreement. Over a week ago, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said both sides holding negotiations for an early finalisation of the pact that could be beneficial to both sides.
Indian-origin MP Rishi Sunak on Tuesday was officially appointed as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. His tenure comes at a critical juncture when the UK faces “profound economic challenge” and needs someone to take on the gloominess and negative outlook surrounding the economy, which could be headed towards a recession. READ MORE
Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became Britain’s third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power, vowing to overcome an economic crisis provoked by the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s calamitous 49-day tenure.
In his first order of business, Sunak retained Jeremy Hunt as chancellor of the exchequer, bidding to keep financial markets on side after Truss’s budget plans shocked investors, and also retained her foreign and defence ministers, among others.
Sunak, a practising Hindu who at 42 is Britain’s youngest leader since 1812, became the ruling Conservatives’ new leader on Monday after a prior stint as chancellor himself.
Addressing the nation in Downing Street Tuesday shortly after his appointment by King Charles III, Sunak said the country faced “profound economic crisis”.
“I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda,” Sunak vowed, capping the latest extraordinary twist in UK politics following Boris Johnson’s demise in July. (AFP)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken with Sunak on Tuesday and voiced confidence that ties between their two countries would grow.
“I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain’s… leadership in defending democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen further,” Zelensky said after the phone call, in his daily address to the nation.
The Ukrainian leader also invited the British premier to visit Ukraine.
Later, in a post on Twitter Zelensky added: “In an excellent conversation with @RishiSunak we agreed to write a new chapter in Ukraine-UK relations but the story is the same — full support in the face of Russian aggression.”
In its own statement, Downing Street said Sunak assured Zelensky of the UK’s “steadfast support”. (AFP)
Downing St had earlier released its own read-out of the call in wich it said the pair “discussed the extent of UK-US cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such as the Indo-Pacific,” as well as the more contentious issue of Northern Ireland.
Earlier on Tuesday Biden had congratulated Sunak in a tweet.
On Monday Biden described the naming of Britain’s first non-white prime minister as “pretty astounding, a groundbreaking milestone.”
Britain has been a key European ally of the United States in arming and supporting the Ukrainian military as it tries to repel the Russian invasion, which began last February.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken with Sunak on Tuesday and voiced confidence that ties between their two countries would grow.
“I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain’s… leadership in defending democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen further,” Zelensky said after the phone call, in his daily address to the nation.
The Ukrainian leader also invited the British premier to visit Ukraine.
Later, in a post on Twitter Zelensky added: “In an excellent conversation with @RishiSunak we agreed to write a new chapter in Ukraine-UK relations but the story is the same — full support in the face of Russian aggression.”
In its own statement, Downing Street said Sunak assured Zelensky of the UK’s “steadfast support”.
“The prime minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelensky could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity,” a Sunak spokeswoman said.
Sunak on Tuesday became Britain’s third prime minister this year, vowing to overcome an economic crisis provoked by the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s calamitous 49-day tenure.
