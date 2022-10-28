Rishi Sunak News Updates: UK PM to Skip UN Climate Conference Due to 'Domestic Commitments'; 2 Conservative MPs Question Suella Braverman's Return to Cabinet

Rishi Sunak News Updates: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend a major United Nations climate conference next month, the government said Thursday. Sunak’s office said the decision was made because of “pressing domestic commitments” including preparations for an emergency budget on November 17 and does not reflect a downgrade in the Conservative government’s commitment to combating climate change.

Earlier on Thursday, Sunak thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for congratulating him on his new role, saying he was “excited” about what the two great democracies can achieve as they deepen their security, defence and economic partnership.

His comment came soon after Prime Minister Modi spoke to new him over phone and congratulated him on assuming charge as British Prime Minister.

Here are the latest updates on Rishi Sunak:

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held first his interaction with Rishi Sunak and congratulated him for taking charge of Prime Minister of United Kingdom. “We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA,” Modi tweeted.

– The telephonic conversation between the two comes just a day ahead of British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s visit to India on Friday.

– Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family plan to live in the flat above number 10 Downing Street, despite owning a string of luxury properties including one in London. Sunak’s portfolio of properties reportedly includes a penthouse in California, a house in London’s exclusive Kensington district and a mansion in his Yorkshire constituency in the north of England.

– British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came under fresh pressure on the re-appointment of Indian-origin Suella Braverman as home secretary after two Conservative MPs questioned his decision, days after she quit over data breaches. Braverman, 42, resigned from the Cabinet of former prime minister Liz Truss last week, having breached the ministerial code by sending secure information from her private email. She was reappointed by Sunak, the newly-appointed Prime Minister, on Tuesday, leading to growing calls for her resignation.

– Extending Diwali greetings to everyone, Britain’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed that he will do everything to build a Britain where children and grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope. Sunak, 42, attended a Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street here on Wednesday night, a day after making history by becoming Britain’s first Prime Minister of Indian origin.

– Indian-origin MP Rishi Sunak on Tuesday was officially appointed as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. His tenure comes at a critical juncture when the UK faces “profound economic challenge” and needs someone to take on the gloominess and negative outlook surrounding the economy, which could be headed towards a recession.

– Sunak is the third prime minister this year and will enter Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries. He announced his bid to become the prime minister days after Liz Truss announced her resignation from the top post on October 20 after party members rebelled against her citing that her mini-budget negatively affected the UK economy.

