Rishi Sunak Announces Official Bid to Be Next UK Prime Minister, Says 'Want to Fix Our Economy, Unite Party'

British Indian Rishi Sunak has officially announced his bid to run for the UK Prime Minister’s post ending days of speculation. Sunak tweeted confirming that he is standing for to be the next PM.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country,” Sunak tweeted.

This would be Sunak’s second attempt to try and become the Prime Minister of UK.

Conservative rivals Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak earlier held face-to-face talks, according to reports, as the pair who once headed Britain’s government are head-to-head in the battle for the leadership of their fractured ruling party.

On Friday night, Rishi Sunak became the first Tory leadership candidate to receive the support of 100 MPs, as Boris Johnson’s supporters warned of a ‘stitch-up’, reports Telegraph.

Prime Minister Truss on Thursday announced her resignation after an open revolt against her leadership in the Conservative Party.

