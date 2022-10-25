Rishi Sunak Seen Wearing Hindu 'Kalawa' During First Speech as UK PM at Downing Street

British Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak was seen sporting Hindu sacred thread called ‘Kalawa’ or ‘Mouli’ during his first speech as Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. The thread he wore on his right wrist is considered sacred in the Hindu religion. It is used as an offering of cloth to the deity and is used during any Puja or prayers.

The sacred thread was first seen on his hand when he waved to the public as he walked out of the Buckingham Palace after meeting King Charles III, an ANI report said. He is the first Indian-origin person and the first person of colour to lead the UK.

The 42-year-old is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years, as well as the first PM to take oath under the new King Charles III.

In his statement from 10 Downing Street, Sunak said that he has been elected for the mistakes of former PM Liz Truss. He also lauded former UK PM Liz Truss, paying tribute to her, he said, “I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She wasn’t wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made, not born of bad intentions but mistakes nonetheless.”

Rishi Sunak is the third person to assume the post of British PM in seven weeks. After Boris Johnson resigned from the post, Liz Truss took over but resigned soon after, paving way for Sunak. Sunak vowed to earn the trust of Britons, saying, “Trust is earned, and I will earn yours.”

“I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things. We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope,” he said.

On a somewhat defiant note to address the Opposition clamour for a general election, he stressed that the mandate the Conservative Party won in the 2019 general election is not the sole property of one person with reference to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson but “a mandate that belongs to and unites all of us”.

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded Rishi Sunak becoming the UK’s new Prime Minister as a “groundbreaking milestone” and hoped for better bilateral relations amidst a turbulent world.

