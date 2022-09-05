Rishi Sunak Thanks Voters After Defeat, Says 'Unite Behind New PM Liz Truss, Conservatives One Family'

In his first reaction after a defeat to fellow Liz Truss on Monday, Rishi Sunak called for the Conservative Party to be united and stand as one behind the new prime minister of United Kingdom. He said the Conservatives were “one family” and also thanked all who had voted for him during his election campaign.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times,” Sunak tweeted after losing to Truss by over 20,000 votes in the race to become the leader of the Conservative Party and new PM necessitated by Boris Johnson’s controversial exit.

Sunak polled 60,399 votes as opposed to 81,326 polled by Truss. The number of total votes polled were 1,72,437 with a voter turnout of 82.6 per cent. The percentage of votes in favour of Truss turned out to be 57.4 per cent.

Sunak was initially pegged to be a frontrunner in the campaign against Truss after he resigned from the post of Chancellor of the Exchequer in July, citing economic policy differences with Johnson. His resignation was followed by that of health secretary Sajid Javid’s, finally leading to Johnson’s quitting amid a government crisis.

