Rishi Sunak 'Very Concerned' Over British MPs Engaging in 'Sex and Heavy Drinking' on Foreign Trips

UK PM Rishi Sunak has expressed concern over the poor behaviour of MPs on foreign trips organised by cross-party groups in parliament.

The Prime Minister’s office said it was “very concerning" that the British MPs were reportedly met by sex workers in their hotel rooms and engaged in raucous drinking while on parliamentary trips abroad, a report in The Times said.

The reaction comes after reports said that some senior government figures are concerned that MPs and peers are engaging in “sex and heavy drinking” on foreign visits and that incriminating evidence could be used against those who are misbehaving.

The prime minister’s deputy official spokesperson said the oversight of trips taken by all-party parliamentary groups (APPGs) was a matter for parliament, but expressed concern about some of the behaviour. The APPGs is unofficial cross-party body of MPs and peers that campaign on certain topics.

There are more than 700 APPGs which campaign on specific topics and about 130 of these focus on certain countries and often arrange all- expenses-paid group trips.

There has been longstanding concern over the operation of APPGs, which organise fact-finding trips for MPs abroad where there can be hospitality paid for by foreign governments or companies.

“We have seen some of the reports and some of the behaviour reported is clearly very concerning,” the spokesperson reportedly said.

“The prime minister believes MPs should be working hard for the public and the vast majority are focused on trying to solve our shared challenges, whether that be supporting the most vulnerable or working to making our schools better and streets safer,” he further said.

“The regulation of APPGs is a matter for the House[s of Parliament] and the standards committee is conducting an ongoing inquiry into APPGs. The process around them is a matter for the house rather than government,” he added.

An investigation by Politico revealed several allegations of misconduct by MPs on APPG trips.

It has even been alleged that a former Conservative MP asked where the nearest brothel was when he visited a country in south-east Asia.

A former minister also reportedly stayed on after official trips to pursue his “interest in women”.

Another report claimed that a Labour MP was fond of “Russian girls”, while it was also alleged that some MPs had attended parties at which young men and women were “supplied” for sex.

