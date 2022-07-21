The race to elect United Kingdom’s next Prime Minister picks up pace with the battle now coming down to the last two finalists – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. Rishi Sunak topped the final ballot on Wednesday with 137 votes while Truss could only manage 113 votes.

Both the contenders have laid down their ideas and plans on a host of issues concerning UK including inflation, country’s defense and climate changing to name a few.

As the battle to be the successor of Boris Johnson nears it’s finale, here’s everything you need to know about the two PM candidates:

Rishi Sunak

Education

Rishi Sunak, born in 1980 in Southampton, did a degree in Philosophy from the Winchester college. He then went on pursue Politics and Economic at the Oxford University followed by an MBA degree from Stanford.

Family

Rishi, who was elected from the Richmond (Yorkshire) constituency in 2015, is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of the Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and have two daughters.

Previous Professions

Before entering into politics, Rishi Sunak was an analyst at investment bank Goldman Sachs. Sunak then moved into hedge funds by becoming a partner at the Children’s Investment (TCI) Fund.

Roles in Government

The 42-year-old has had various roles in the government up till now. He was the Junior minister for local government in the year 2018-19. He then became the chief secretary to the Treasury in 2019-20. Sunak then went on to become the chancellor of the exchequer in the year 2020-22.

Career High

Sunak won a lot of praise for rapidly introducing ‘furlough’ support schemes worth billions of pounds to preserve jobs and businesses during 18 months of Covid lockdowns.

Little-Known Fact

Rishi Sunak reportedly is a self-described “coke addict”. ‘Coke’ here being the Mexican version of Coca-Cola, which is made from cane sugar.

Political Views

On Economy: Rishi is more inclined towards conservative economic values. If made the Prime Minister, he promises a return to traditional Conservative economic values, a position seen variously as a desire to return to “austerity economics”.

The 42-year-old reportedly differs from his opponent Truss on various things when it comes to economy. One of them being tax cuts, as he believes that acting now would only stoke inflation and increase borrowing.

On Home Affairs: Rishi is believed to be a supporter of Rwanda removal scheme, though many No 10 sources have briefed that he opposed it as chancellor. He has also pledged to create a requirement for all police forces across the nation to have a special ringfenced child sexual exploitation team.

On Environment: Rishi reportedly said that he would set a new legal target for the UK to be energy independent by 2045 at the latest. He is also believed to be committed to maintaining government’s legally binding goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Liz Truss

Education

Liz Truss attended the Roundhay secondary school in Leeds and then went on to pursue Politics and Economics at the Oxford university.

Family

Truss, who was elected from the South West Norfolk constituency in 2010, is married to accountant Hugh O’Leary since 2000. They have two daughters.

Previous Professions

Before entering politics, the 46-year-old worked as an accountant for Shell and Cable & Wireless. She then went on to become the deputy director of the right-of-centre Reform thinktank.

Roles in Government

Truss was the Junior Education Minister in the year (2012–14). She then went on to become the Environment Minister (2014–16), Lord Chancellor (2016-17), Chief Secretary to the Treasury (2017-19), International Trade Minister (2019-21), and Equalities Minister (2019–present). As of now, she has been the Foreign Secretary in the government since 2021.

Career High

One of the highlight of Truss’ career was her appointment as the foreign secretary of UK. She was placed at the forefront of Britain’s global push to support Ukraine during their recent battle against Russia. Reportedly, she also oversaw moves to secure releases of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori from Iran.

Little-Known Fact

Liz Truss reportedly described her parents as ‘to the left of Labour’. If the reports are to be believed, her father discovered she had joined the Conservatives by picking up a postcard at the family home reading: “I can’t believe you’ve become a Tory, Liz.”

Political Views

On Economy: Liz Truss said that she would reverse the national insurance rate rise, which is designed to fund health and social care. Truss told the Spectator she would treat the borrowings built up during the pandemic like a war debt to be written off over a long period. Truss reportedly wants to continue the Johnsonian levelling-up agenda, but based around low tax and low regulation zones.

On Home Affairs: Liz Truss has reportedly said she would attempt to expand the Rwanda migrant removal scheme to countries such as Turkey. This removal scheme is an immigration policy whereby individuals identified by the United Kingdom as being illegal immigrants or asylum seekers will be relocated to Rwanda for processing, asylum and resettlement.

On Environment: Liz Truss reportedly said that she would suspend green energy levies. She also said that she is committed to maintain the government’s legally binding goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

