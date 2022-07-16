Rishi Sunak's Race to UK Post Excites Many Amid an Ardent Immigrant History & Indians' 'Videshi' Dreams

As Rishi Sunak becomes a leading contender in the race to become the next Prime Minister of the UK, the former finance minister belonging to the Conservative party has captured India’s imagination and long-standing ‘dreams’. While neither the Indian-origin Sunak nor his parents were born in India, his nomination brings to the fore the complicated history of Indians in UK and specifically in British Politics.

Sunak, as well as Home Secretary Priti Patel, in 2020 became part of the “most Indian cabinet” in British history, as The Guardian put in a report. However, despite having lived in the UK since the 1700s, it has been a long road for Indians in British politics.

Beginning in the 18th century, the first Indians to settle in Britain were poor sailors employed by the East India Company, a report in the Indian Express says, citing American historian Richard T Schaefer. Following in the footsteps of these early migrants came Indian merchant classes, primarily the Gujaratis and Parsis of Bombay, and the Chettiar financiers from the south. Following this, a huge mass of Indian soldiers were brought to England to fight in the World War, Sikhs making up 20 percent of them, and many chose to stay back after the war.

According to a report in The Guardian, Indian migration in the UK then happened in two significant waves. The first was in the late 1940s and 50s, when migrants were recruited from India to fill up labour shortages in the UK by successive governments. Working in foundries and manufacturing, they were involved in the Britain’s anti-racist and labour union movements. To this day, these communities are disproportionately working class and Labour voting, the report said.

The second wave took place in the 60s and 70s when the Indian-origin “twice migrants” arrived in the UK after being expelled from Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. These migrants belonged to the rich merchant class in the African countries and despite accounting for a miniscule percentage of the population, owned a large share of the countries’ private non-agricultural assets. When they migrated to the UK, they brought a significant amount of wealth with them. Sunak, Patel and the Attorney General Suella Braverman, are descendants of these migrants.

The first Indian in British parliament was Dadabhai Naoroji, who was also the first non-white member of parliament and remained an ardent activist for the rights of Indians living under British rule. During this time, activists Lal Mohan Ghose and Madame Bhikaji Cama conducting several campaigns protesting British policies and rule in India. But Indian-origin politicians started appearing in British politics frequently only following the second wave of migration in the 60s and 70s.

While it may have been a long road, Indian-origin politicians now hold important profiles in the British government. One of the reasons for this rise is also the political sway Indian-origin citizens and migrants hold over votes in the UK. Leading up to the 2015 parliamentary elections, the number of Indian voters was estimated at 615,000, with more than 95 per cent eventually casting their votes, the Indian Express report said. According to a research conducted by the Carnegie Endowment, British Indians represent the biggest swing vote in politics. Political parties having recognised this, have encouraged candidates that would appeal to this voter group.

As all eyes are on Sunak and his race to be the next PM of the UK, it is worth examining the road that has led here and to take a look at other prominent Indian-origin politicians who paved the way.

Sir Mancherjee Merwanjee Bhownaggree

He was a Parsi-origin Member of Parliament (MP) and British Conservative Party politician in the early 1900s, alongside Dadabhai Naoroji. Bhownaggree, however, supported British rule in India and opposed home rule campaigners.

Shapurji Saklatvala

He was a communist activist and British politician from 1909 onwards. He was notable for being the first person of Indian heritage to become a British Member of Parliament (MP) for the UK Labour Party, and was also among the few members of the Communist Party of Great Britain to serve as an MP.

Satyendra Prasanna Sinha

He was the first Governor of Bihar and Orissa, first Indian Advocate-General of Bengal, first Indian to become a member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council and the first Indian to become a member of the British House of Lords in 1919.

Rahasya Rudy Narayan

Narayan was a barrister and civil rights advocate who migrated to the UK from Guyana in the 1950s. Many of his cases revolved around police violence against the poor and vulnerable.

