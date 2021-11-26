A record surge in Covid-19 cases and a new variant has put several countries, especially in Europe, under strain and on high alert. The rising cases have become a cause to worry ahead of the festive season, which will likely see restrictions imposed by governments to curb the virus spread. A newly identified coronavirus variant - B.1.1.529 - spreading in South Africa and also detected in Hong Kong, Botswana has prompted India, UK, and Israel to impose travel ban on countries in which the variant has been detected.

Here’s a look at countries re-imposing Covid-19 restrictions:

Austria

Austria entered its fourth national lockdown on Monday after tens of thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Vienna against renewed curbs on movement as Europe again becomes the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 66% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Restaurants, cafes, bars, theatres, non-essential shops and hairdressers cannot open their doors for 10 days, and maybe as many as 20, the government said.

Slovakia

Slovakia’s government followed the example of neighbouring Austria on Wednesday and ordered a two-week lockdown to quell the world’s fastest rise in COVID-19 cases as the number of people sick in hospital reached a critical level and vaccinations remain low.

The restrictions for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people will include closed restaurants and non-essential shops, TASR news agency quoted Economy Minister Richard Sulik as saying.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel labelled November 25 ‘a very sad day’ and backed calls for more restrictions, as her country became the latest to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Health Minister Jens Spahn also called for further restrictions as Germany’s rate of coronavirus infections hit a record high and more politicians backed compulsory vaccinations.

Spahn said more public spaces should be restricted to those who were vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 and also had a negative test. However, official announcements on restrictions have not been made as of November 26.

Russia

With daily deaths hovering around an all-time high until a few days back, the Kremlin delegated the power to introduce restrictions to regional authorities depending on the local situation, and many provinces across Russia have tightened restrictions, allowing access to public places only to those who are immunized or test negative for the virus.

Kazan, the central city of the Russian province of Tatarstan, on November 22 became the first in Russia to start demanding QR codes proving vaccination, past illness or a negative coronavirus test on public transport. About 500 people were denied access to public transport in the city of 1.2 million, and a conflict between a passenger and controllers led to a brief suspension of service on one of the city’s tram lines.

The Russian Cabinet has submitted new legislation that would restrict access to many public places, as well as domestic and international trains and flights, to those who have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 or are medically exempt from vaccination. The legislation, which is set to take effect early next year, has already triggered protests across the country.

New B.1.1.529 Variant

Hong Kong

Two cases of the new Covid-19 strain raising alarm in parts of southern Africa have been found in travelers arriving in Hong Kong. A traveler from South Africa was found to have the variant — currently known as B.1.1.529 — while the other case was identified in a person quarantined in the hotel room opposite them, the Hong Kong government said.

Botswana

In Botswana — which neighbors South Africa — the new variant has been detected in vaccinated people, Kereng Masupu, coordinator of the Presidential Covid-19 Task Force, said in statement.

South Africa

Over the last four or five days, there has been more of an exponential rise, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on November 23, adding that the new variant appears to be driving the spike in cases. Scientists in South Africa are working to determine what percentage of the new cases have been caused by the new variant. South African officials had warned that a new resurgence was expected from mid-December to early January and had hoped to prepare for that by getting many more people vaccinated, said Phaahla.

