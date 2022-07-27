Ro Khanna Says CAATSA Waiver to India Is in US’ National Interest, To Push Bid for NATO+ Membership

US Congressman Ro Khanna on Tuesday told news agency ANI that the US seeks to strengthen its defence partnership with India as China grows assertive in the region. Khanna also said that the US wants to enhance defence ties to provide India with an option to reduce its reliance on Russian military exports.

Khanna said that it is in the US’ national interest to waive India from the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). CAATSA Act punishes nations who have significant defence transactions with Russia. He said the waiver will boost US-India defence ties.

Khanna was instrumental in getting the approval for the amendments to the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) from the US House of Representatives. The amendment proposes deepening of India-US defence ties and was passed with 300 votes signalling the bipartisan commitment towards strengthening India and US ties.

It's a historic amendment to strengthen the US-India relationship since the civilian nuclear deal. It's in the interests of the United States, we need a strong partnership with India: US Congressman Ro Khanna on the NDAA amendment pic.twitter.com/De0YBZhUTd — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

“Defence partnership, a strategic partnership, especially because we are two democratic nations and with the rise of China and with the rise of Putin this alliance is critical for the United States,” Khanna was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Khanna said the passage of the amendment will ensure US President Joe Biden has the political support to waive the sanctions. “It makes it all but certain that he will waive the sanctions,” Khanna said.

It must be highlighted that the amendment is not yet a law.

Once the amendment clears the US Senate and Biden signs on the dotted line India will avoid US sanctions for making weapons purchases from Russia, including the S-400 missile system that India acquired.

‘Better Weapons and Technology’

Khanna told ANI that Russian weapons and technology is inferior to US-made weapons and the technology the US possesses. The Californian lawmaker said that the US faces challenges from Russia with regard to defence exports because Russian weapons are cheap.

The Democrat lawmaker said the US is trying to come to an appropriate price point that incentivizes India’s transition from Russian defence imports to American.

Khanna cited an example of the Su-25 fighter jet and said that the US’ air force’s F-35, F-22 and other fighter jets are far more superior and advanced. He said that the US and India can collaborate further as Indian engineers and scientists can work with US defence manufacturers.

“It is in America’s interest to get the talent from the brilliant engineers and scientists in India so that we can make sure that we continue to lead the highest technology,” Khanna was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said it is India’s interest to switch to defence exports where weapons and weapons systems are powered by US technology.

Khanna said that since India faces threat from the Chinese in its areas adjoining the border, the US will remain as India’s biggest security guarantor.

Khanna said that he has been batting for India’s membership in the NATO Plus, in a manner similar to agreements signed by Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Israel and South Korea with the military bloc.

“I have worked on trying to add India as the sixth country to that and that would facilitate and make it easier to have this growing defence partnership. I had introduced that two years ago. I’m going to continue to work on it,” Khanna told ANI.

