Ro Khanna: The Less-Hawkish Democrat Trying to Redefine US-India Ties

US Congressman Ro Khanna, the architect of the amendments to the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) which was passed by the US House of Representatives, understands the US needs India to counter China, more so than some members of his own party.

Khanna, the Calfornian Congressman from progressive wing of the Democrats, has taken a less hawkish stance compared to Pramila Jayapal or even US’ Russia sanctions architect Daleep Singh.

While Jayapal’s 2019 stance on Kashmir threatened India-US ties, Daleep’s ‘warning’ that Russia will not come to India’s help during a border dispute with China further threatened to affect relations.

Daleep Singh, the former Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics in the Biden administration, was upset that India did not condemn Moscow in the international forums following the war in Ukraine.

Amid the chaos, Khanna emerged as a reassuring voice and helped the Biden administration understand India’s needs – with regard to defence – and the historical depth of New Delhi-Moscow relations.

Ro Khanna, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1976, represents California’s 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The district is the only Asian-American majority congressional district in the US.

Khanna says that his views – regarding life and politics – are shaped by his grandfather who worked closely with Lala Lajpat Rai during the struggle for Indian independence.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Khanna said he respects India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for setting up the IITs, which later became the source of talent for Silicon Valley, which falls under his jurisdiction.

However, Khanna in the past has stood by the Biden administrations’ demand that India should at least condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine rather than abstaining from the UN general assembly motions which were brought forth to condemn Russia.

Khanna’s concern, like many Republicans and Democrats, is also the rise of China. The US on several occasions has made it clear that the Chinese economy, Chinese Big Tech and the rapidly modernizing People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is a threat to US supremacy.

It is also a threat to global peace and stability and in this regard Khanna wants India’s support.

Through the amendments he brought to the NDAA Act, he has shown that the US remains keen on partnering with India to provide the latter with a better alternative when it comes to weapons purchases.

He also signalled that India will not earn the ire of the American political establishment if the S-400 missile acquisition from Russia proceeds as planned.

Khanna told Hindustan Times earlier this year that India and the US are democracies ‘founded on the basis of pluralism, respect for markets’ and outlined that the US-India alliance ‘is going to be critical as we see an expansionist and rising China.’

Khanna, the author of Dignity in the Digital Age, is also a strong supporter of democratizing the digital economy and urges the American Big Tech to expand to America’s smaller cities and towns to ensure that everyone is a part of the growth story.

He also says that Big Tech must be made accountable for the harm it can do to individuals and societies.

Khanna has also had an academic career during which he taught economics at Stanford and also served as an intellectual property lawyer. He also served as co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

(with inputs from the Guardian and the Hindustan Times)

