Ro-wing In Perilous Waters: Ro Khanna Criticises India's UNSC Stand On Ukraine, Gets Schooled

Ro Khanna, the Democrat lawmaker, faced criticism this week for his stand against India for abstaining from voting against Russia and even for his foreign policy. Khanna in a tweet lashed out at news agency Times Of India who published a report critical of his stance.

This was Ro Khanna’s views earlier. Has changed his tune now. Knows how to trim his sails. No real conviction. https://t.co/2wi8tvBBIi— Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) March 18, 2022

“A few Indians do not like that I have vocally criticized India for abstaining from condemning Putin’s horrific murder of mother & children. My job is to stand up for America & human rights, not be an apologist for India when they are clearly in the wrong,” Khanna said in a tweet sharing the hyperlink of the Times Of India article.

This is a dangerous development. This will only escalate tensions in a conflict that has already killed over 10,000 Ukrainians. Our government should be actively promoting a negotiated solution, not introducing more lethal weaponry.https://t.co/9ihkPDZbHy— Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) March 2, 2018

However, news agency Times Of India in the piece itself pointed out that Ro Khanna was undermining the Biden administration’s stand on India’s relationship with Russia. The Biden administration earlier this month speaking of India’s defence relationship with Russia said that ties between both nations are historic and distinct.

A few Indians do not like that I have vocally criticized India for abstaining from condemning Putin’s horrific murder of mother & children. My job is to stand up for America & human rights, not be an apologist for India when they are clearly in the wrong. https://t.co/ALNK0vddV7— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) March 17, 2022

Former Indian foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal too pointed out that Khanna’s stance on the entire war in Ukraine has changed from what it was four years ago. Khanna during the Trump administration criticised their plan to sell 210 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

Khanna even shared another article by news agency the Daily Beast where he warned that violent neo-Nazi group the Azov Battalion were being trained in Ukraine. The article itself is from that period warning that Russia could weaponise this in the future claiming that it is conducting an operation on neo-Nazis to justify its annexation of Crimea and interference in helping Donetsk and Luhansk break away. Those fears came true as Putin, when he declared his military operation in Ukraine, said the primary aim was to ‘deNazify’ Ukraine.

Sibal in a tweet said that Khanna was trimming his sails. “This was Ro Khanna’s views earlier. Has changed his tune now. Knows how to trim his sails. No real conviction,” Sibal said in a tweet. He also quoted the old tweet by Khanna where it is seen that he was opposed to arming certain elements of the Ukrainian army, an act that he does not oppose since Biden administration continues to aid Ukrainian resistance rather than asking them to sit down with Russia.

