Road Accident in Nepal's Palpa District Kills 7 People, Injures 15: Police

A speeding bus carrying 22 passengers skidded off the road in Western Nepal on Sunday, killing at least seven people and wounding 15, police said. The bus, carrying a dead body for the last rites, was heading towards Ridi when it met an accident at Ribdikot in Palpa district.

All the 15 people, who sustained injuries, have been admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment, police said, adding that brake failure caused the accident on the steep road. The driver has been apprehended and further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal and occur mainly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.