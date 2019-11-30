Take the pledge to vote

Roadside Blast in Afghanistan Kills Two Army Commanders, Says Official

The spokesman said the attack likely targeted Gen. Zahir Gul Muqbil, the army border unit commander who was killed in the explosion.

Associated Press

Updated:November 30, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Kabul: An Afghan official says a roadside bomb in the southern Helmand province has killed two security personnel, including a senior border commander.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Saturday that the blast in the Marjah district wounded two other security officials and a local TV reporter when it struck a passing convoy.

The spokesman said the attack likely targeted Gen. Zahir Gul Muqbil, the army border unit commander who was killed in the explosion.

He added that a reporter with the Shamshad TV network, Sardar Mohammad Sarwary, was among the wounded, and had been accompanying security forces on an operation in Marjah.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack. The militant group controls most districts in Helmand.

