1-min read

Roadside Bomb Kills Three Pak Army Officers, One Soldier

Four soldiers were also injured in the attack, the army said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 7:50 AM IST
Representative image.
Representative image.
Islamabad: Three Pakistani army officers and one soldier were killed on Friday after a roadside bomb targeting a military vehicle exploded in the troubled North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

Four soldiers were also injured in the attack, the army said in a statement. The IED, targeting the military vehicle, was planted at a roadside in Kharkamar area in the district, it said.

The slain army personnel were identified as Lt Col Raashid Karim Baig, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig, Captain Arif Ullah and Lance Havaldar Zaheer. ​

