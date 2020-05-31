WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Roadside Bomb Near Somalia's Capital Kills Eight Civilians, Several Injured

For Representation. A general view shows of Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

For Representation. A general view shows of Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, Somalia's extremist group al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, has carried out a series of bomb attacks in the area in recent months.

Share this:

A Somali police officer says at least eight civilians were killed when a minibus hit a roadside bomb outside the capital on Sunday morning.

Abdullahi Ahmed says the minibus hit the bomb in the Hawa Abdi area near Mogadishu.

The death toll may rise because many of the surviving passengers were seriously wounded, Ahmed said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, Somalia's extremist group al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, has carried out a series of bomb attacks in the area in recent months.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading