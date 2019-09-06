Take the pledge to vote

Zimbabwe's Former President Robert Mugabe Passes Away at 95 in Singapore

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the news on his Twitter account.

Reuters

Updated:September 6, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
Zimbabwe's Former President Robert Mugabe Passes Away at 95 in Singapore
File photo of Robert Mugabe. (Reuters)
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.

Mugabe died in Singapore, where he has often received medical treatment in recent years, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," a post on Mnangagwa's official presidential Twitter account said.

