WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Roche Aims to Make More Than 100 Million Coronavirus Antibody Tests Per Month by End of Year

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland . (Reuters)

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland . (Reuters)

Roche said its test has a specificity rate of more than 99.8% and sensitivity rate of 100%, figures indicating few false-positive tests and no false negatives.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
Share this:

Roche aims to more than double production of its new coronavirus antibody test to "significantly more than" 100 million tests a month by the end of the year, the company's diagnostics unit head said on Sunday.

The Swiss company won U.S. emergency use approval for the test that relies on taking intravenous blood draws. Roche said its test has a specificity rate of more than 99.8% and sensitivity rate of 100%, figures indicating very few false-positive tests and no false negatives.

"If you take blood from a finger prick, you will never be able to achieve the same level of specificity that you will achieve...when you take blood from the vein," Roche diagnostics head Thomas Schinecker told Reuters on Sunday. "You have to have very, very high specificity. Even 0.1 or 0.2 percent makes a difference."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,101,727

    +18,177*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,446,291

    +59,772*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,100,442

    +36,921*  

  • Total DEATHS

    244,122

    +4,674*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres