WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Roche Gets U.S. Approval For HIV Testing Equipment

Roche Gets U.S. Approval For HIV Testing Equipment

Roche has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Cobas qualitative testing systems to confirm HIV diagnosis, the Swiss pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday.

ZURICH: Roche has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Cobas qualitative testing systems to confirm HIV diagnosis, the Swiss pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday.

The system can also differentiate between HIV-1 and HIV-2 in the same test, which can help doctors identify the best treatment, Roche said.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is categorized into HIV-1 – the most common type – and HIV-2, with both forms capable of causing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Also Watch

Sushant Death Probe: Rhea To Take Legal Action Against Sushant's Family | CNN News18

While HIV-2 had largely been confined to persons in or from West Africa, it was on the rise in the United States due to immigration, Roche said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 1, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
Next Story
Loading