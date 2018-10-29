English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rocket Carrying First UAE-made Satellite Launched from Japan
The KhalifaSat Earth observation satellite was launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency from its Tanegashima Space Center.
Japan's rocket H-2A is launched, carrying aboard a green gas observing satellite "Ibuki-2" and KhalifaSat, a UAE satellite, Tanegashima, southern Japan, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. The Japanese rocket carrying United Arab Emirates' first locally-made satellite has successfully lifted off from a space center in southern Japan.
Loading...
Tokyo: A Japanese rocket carrying the United Arab Emirates' first locally made satellite has lifted off from a space center in southern Japan.
The KhalifaSat Earth observation satellite was launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency from its Tanegashima Space Center.
The H-2A rocket also is carrying an Ibuki-2 greenhouse gas observation satellite for Japan.
The launch is part of the Gulf nation's ambition under its fledging space program.
The country aims to send its first two astronauts to the International Space Station in 2019. The UAE also aims to send a probe on its way to Mars in 2020 and to build a science city there by 2117.
Japan also aims to expand its commercial satellite launch services by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and make them globally competitive.
The KhalifaSat Earth observation satellite was launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency from its Tanegashima Space Center.
The H-2A rocket also is carrying an Ibuki-2 greenhouse gas observation satellite for Japan.
The launch is part of the Gulf nation's ambition under its fledging space program.
The country aims to send its first two astronauts to the International Space Station in 2019. The UAE also aims to send a probe on its way to Mars in 2020 and to build a science city there by 2117.
Japan also aims to expand its commercial satellite launch services by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and make them globally competitive.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cat or Crow? Viral Photo is a Flashback to Days of Blue or Gold Dress
- Have we Already Seen The New Apple AirPods, And Didn’t Even Realize it?
- This Wedding Season Bloom to The Fullest With Bridal Floral Trends
- Man of the Match Ashley Nurse Explains 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Celebration
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...