Seven rockets were fired Wednesday at the Ain al-Assad air base, which hosts US troops in western Iraq, a senior Iraqi army officer told AFP.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the commander said there were no reports of casualties in the attack, the latest in a spate targeting US military and diplomatic facilities in Iraq that have been blamed on pro-Iranian armed groups within a state-sponsored paramilitary force.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here