Rogue List: Gang Wars on the Rise, Canadian Authorities Issue List of 11 Wanted Gangsters, 9 of Punjab Origin

Close on the heels of a gang war leaving two people dead in Vancouver, Canadian Police authorities have issued a list of 11 notorious gangsters, nine of which are of Punjab origin, warning the public to avoid being near them.

In a series of tweets from the Vancouver police handle, officials of the British Columbia and Vancouver Police said these 11 gangsters were linked to a slew of killings and shootings in the province.

“It is highly likely a rival gangster will target them with violence,” said CFSEU Asst. Cmdr. Manny Mann, adding that the men listed are a risk to their friends and family as well.

He further said: “Warnings to stay away from specific alleged criminals were once almost unheard of, but they have been slowly increasing in recent years. This is the second one from the CFSEU in a little more than a year; the last one was prescient.”

A public safety warning has been issuing in partnership with @VancouverPD @BCRCMP identifying 11 individuals who pose a significant threat to public safety due to their ongoing involvement in gang conflicts and connection to extreme levels of violence #endganglife pic.twitter.com/Nt57E3SVmz — CFSEU-BC (@cfseubc) August 3, 2022

The gangsters have been identified as Shakiel Basra, Amarpreet Samra, Jagdeep Cheema, Ravnder Sarma, Barinder Dhaliwal, Andy St. Pierre, Gurpreet Dhaliwal, Richard Joseph Whitlock, Samroop Gill, Sumdish Gill and Sukhdeep Pansal. Apart from Andy and Richard, all others trace their origin to Punjab.

Meninder Dhaliwal, who was on last year’s 11-man list, was gunned down in Whistler late last month in a shooting that had triggered panic in the area. Police said his brother, Harpreet, too was shot dead in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood last year. Another brother, 35-year-old Gurpreet Dhaliwal, is on this year’s list.

The Indian government has, on numerous occasions, warned Canadian authorities about the presence of wanted gangsters on Canadian soil. Even the main accused in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, Goldy Brar, is reportedly operating from Canada.

