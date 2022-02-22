CHANGE LANGUAGE
Romania Says Could Host 500,000 Ukraine Refugees

This combination of Feb. 13, top, and 20, 2022 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows a movement of equipment from a military garrison in Soloti, Russia, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of the border with eastern Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Romania Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said he didn't expect too many people to flee Ukraine but was ready to host.

Romania could take in half a million refugees from neighbouring Ukraine if the crisis with Russia worsens, Defense Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday. Dancu said he did not expect many people to flee to Romania, but the EU member was ready to host more than 500,000 refugees. “This is the figure for which we are prepared," Dancu told reporters. Romania could set up reception centres, particularly in large towns along its 650-kilometre-long (400 miles) border with Ukraine, he said.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two Ukraine breakaway regions as independent and ordered in his troops, drawing wide-spread condemnation and growing fears of an all-out invasion.

Romanian leaders have condemned Moscow’s recognition of the region, with President Klaus Iohannis calling for a “stern response from the international community".

Iohannis said on Twitter he talked to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen earlier Tuesday in support of sanctions to be adopted “without delay" against Moscow.

first published:February 22, 2022, 22:32 IST