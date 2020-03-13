English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Romanian PM Ludovic Orban Self-quarantines After Possible Coronavirus Contact

PM Ludovic Orban during the swearing in ceremony at the Cotroceni presidential palace, in Bucharest, Romania, November 4, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

PM Ludovic Orban during the swearing in ceremony at the Cotroceni presidential palace, in Bucharest, Romania, November 4, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

Orban, 56, and his ministers will all be tested for Covid-19 Friday, possibly leading to a decision to put the whole government in quarantine, government spokesperson Ionel Danca said.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 7:10 PM IST
Share this:

Bucharest: Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Friday he would self-quarantine after attending the same meeting as a senator from his party who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I will put myself in isolation (...) while continuing to exercise my duties," Orban told journalists.

Orban, 56, and his ministers will all be tested for Covid-19 Friday, possibly leading to a decision to put the whole government in quarantine, government spokesperson Ionel Danca told AFP.

Apart from the premier, most cabinet members and all senators on Monday attended the meeting with the senator who was later found to be infected.

The quarantine comes amid a political crisis in Romania, with President Klaus Iohannis set to name Friday evening a new premier-designate after consultations with political parties.

Orban's cabinet was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last month.

Romania, which has reported 70 cases of coronavirus infection, has ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural establishments as well as quarantine for passengers arriving from a number of countries, including Italy.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story